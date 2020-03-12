ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ACTG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 12, 2020, Acacia Research Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 are being furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation by reference language in such filings, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c) Exhibits. 99.1 Press Release dated March 12, 2020 of Acacia Research Corporation.



ACACIA RESEARCH CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 acacia_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 FOR RELEASE March 12,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in patent investment, prosecution, licensing and enforcement activities. The Company’s subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners for patented inventions. The Company operates in patent licensing and enforcement business segment. The Company’s subsidiaries generate revenues from the granting of intellectual property rights for the use of patented technologies that its subsidiaries control or own. The Company’s subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It is engaged in licensing and enforcing patented technologies. Its subsidiaries include Adaptix, Inc. and Body Science, LLC.