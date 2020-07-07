SEC Filings ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ACTG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ACTG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.



ACACIA RESEARCH CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 acacia_ex1001.htm EXCHANGE AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 EXCHANGE AGREEMENT This Exchange Agreement dated as of June 30,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in patent investment, prosecution, licensing and enforcement activities. The Company’s subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners for patented inventions. The Company operates in patent licensing and enforcement business segment. The Company’s subsidiaries generate revenues from the granting of intellectual property rights for the use of patented technologies that its subsidiaries control or own. The Company’s subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It is engaged in licensing and enforcing patented technologies. Its subsidiaries include Adaptix, Inc. and Body Science, LLC.