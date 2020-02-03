Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (“Acacia” or the “Company”) (OTCQB symbol: ACCA), an emerging hemp Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. www.marijinc.com (MariJ), and Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. www.eufloriamedical.com (Eufloria) focused on the growing and distribution of new and proprietary medicinal hemp products for patrons, USDA certified organic mobile processing and handling solutions for its customers, and technology solutions for the expanding physician market, through MEDAHUB Companies, Inc. (MEDAHUB); is pleased to announce that the Company has received its final Patent #10561693 for the Company’s Cultivation, Processing and Synthesis of Cannabidols on products made with patented CO2 technology as a full spectrum, whole plant hemp product. Included in the Patent, are tintures, capsules, distilate and Isolate along with the Company’s USDA certified organic Dahlias Botanicals product www.dahliasbotanicals.org and 1,200mg hemp oil sublingual grown by Eufloria and processed and manufactured by cGMP certified MariJ. These products were highly recognized in the Southern Championship Cup that was held in Nashville, Tennessee on December 8, 2019. In the Consumables category, Dahlia’s Botanicals was awarded 1st place and Eufloria’s 1,200mg had the honor of 2nd place in the competition. The Company believes that the awarded patent will be a huge benefit going forward as the hemp industry evolves. The Company intends to make these products available on Amazon for customers to purchase.

About theCompany:

Acacia Diversified Holdings has a wholly-owned subsidiary for growing hemp called Eufloria and it uses its processing and manufacturing company, MariJ to create consumer products for distribution under the Eufloria brand. Dahlia’s Botanicals is another part of the Acacia portfolio, with a portion of sales from its U.S.D.A Certified Organic Hemp product going to the Cannamoms organization.