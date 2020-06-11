Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 31, 2020, the Company issued in escrow, 1,475,000 shares of the Company’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) to ORCIM Financial Holdings, LLC (“OFH”) to its execution of an Acquisition Agreement and Plan of Share Exchange and Addendum (the “Acquisition Agreement”). Each share of the Preferred Stock has fifty (50) votes per share and may be converted into fifty (50) $0.001 par value common shares. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 43,290,331 shares of its common stock issued and outstanding. There were no other shares of any capital stock outstanding except for the common stock and Preferred Stock. As the result of the issuance of the Preferred Stock and, upon satisfaction of the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, OFH would have voting control over the Company with 73,750,000 votes on all matters submitted to stockholders for a vote. On May 20, 2020, the conditions of the Acquisition Agreement were satisfied with the resignation of the former board of directors of the Company and the change of control became effective.

OFH is a limited liability company domiciled in Maryland. OFH is controlled by Mr. Jeffery D. Bearden, who owns 100% of the membership interests of OFH. The Preferred Stock was acquired by OFH in exchange for its agreement to assume the debt of the Company in the approximate amount of $450,000. The funds to satisfy the outstanding debt of the Company were acquired by OFH through a loan from an entity known as Geneva Capital.

Section 5 – Corporate Governance and Management

Item 5.01 Changesin Control of Registrant

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the anticipated impact of such outbreak on our results of operations, and possible effect of the postponement and cancellation of trade shows and events on our overall revenues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies; and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our common stock and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K are uncertain. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

