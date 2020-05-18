A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
A10 Networks, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 a5182020exhibit101.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit EXHIBIT 10.1COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AND OPTION EXCHANGE AGREEMENTTHIS COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AND OPTION EXCHANGE AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is entered into as of May 17,…
About A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN)
A10 Networks, Inc. is a provider of application networking and network security technologies. The Company’s solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web companies and government organizations to secure and optimize the performance of their data center applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale. The Company’s products are built on its Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS). The Company offers approximately four software-based solutions that are built on top of its software-based ACOS cloud-ready application networking platform and are delivered primarily on its optimized hardware appliances, including Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Carrier Grade Networking (CGN), Threat Protection System (TPS) and Convergent Firewall (CFW). Its support services include installation, phone support, repair and replacement, software updates, online tools, consulting and training services.