SEC Filings A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 13, 2020, the Company entered into a First Amendment (the “First Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Uncommitted Credit Agreement with Cooperative Rabobank U.A. as Joint Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, Natixis as Joint Lead Arranger and Syndication Agent, and various lenders (as amended, the “Credit Agreement.”) The Credit Agreement originally became effective as of March 29, 2019.

As a result of the First Amendment, (i) Bank of China Limited, New York Branch has been added as a Lender (as defined) under the Credit Agreement, and (ii) the credit facility provided under the Credit Agreement has been increased from $210 million base to a $220 million base. With the $50 million accordion feature, the total facility available to the Company is now $270 million. The First Amendment sets forth certain other conforming amendments.

The foregoing description of the Credit Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the First Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The description above under Item 1.01 is incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits: