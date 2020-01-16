A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 13, 2020, the Company entered into a First Amendment (the “First Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Uncommitted Credit Agreement with Cooperative Rabobank U.A. as Joint Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, Natixis as Joint Lead Arranger and Syndication Agent, and various lenders (as amended, the “Credit Agreement.”) The Credit Agreement originally became effective as of March 29, 2019.
As a result of the First Amendment, (i) Bank of China Limited, New York Branch has been added as a Lender (as defined) under the Credit Agreement, and (ii) the credit facility provided under the Credit Agreement has been increased from $210 million base to a $220 million base. With the $50 million accordion feature, the total facility available to the Company is now $270 million. The First Amendment sets forth certain other conforming amendments.
The foregoing description of the Credit Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the First Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
The description above under Item 1.01 is incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 ex101_arfirstamendment1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit EXHBIT 10.1FIRST AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED UNCOMMITTED CREDIT AGREEMENTThis FIRST AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED UNCOMMITTED CREDIT AGREEMENT (this “First Amendment”) dated as of January 20,…
About A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies. It operates through various business units for accounting purposes, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading, Finance, Collateral Finance Corporation, Transcontinental Depository Services and Logistics. It is an authorized distributor of gold and silver coins for sovereign mints and various private mints. The sovereign mints include the United States Mint, the Australian (Perth) Mint and the Austrian Mint, among others.

