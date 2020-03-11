SEC Filings A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers: Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (the “Company”) has appointed Brian Aquilino to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer, effective March 9, 2020. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Aquilino is now responsible for the alignment of business unit priorities and ensuring operational excellence across the Company and its business units. Mr. Aquilino will report to Gregory Roberts, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Aquilino, age 48, joined the Company in 2001, and most recently has served as Vice President of Operations since 2010. Mr. Aquilino has over 25 years of operations experience, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Denver

Expected terms of a new employment agreement between the Company and Mr. Aquilino will include:

It is expected that the employment agreement will be signed shortly.

A copy of the Company’s press release relating to the announcement described above, dated March 9, 2020, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Exhibits

(d) Exhibits: