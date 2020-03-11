A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers: Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (the “Company”) has appointed Brian Aquilino to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer, effective March 9, 2020. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Aquilino is now responsible for the alignment of business unit priorities and ensuring operational excellence across the Company and its business units. Mr. Aquilino will report to Gregory Roberts, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Aquilino, age 48, joined the Company in 2001, and most recently has served as Vice President of Operations since 2010. Mr. Aquilino has over 25 years of operations experience, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Denver
Expected terms of a new employment agreement between the Company and Mr. Aquilino will include:
It is expected that the employment agreement will be signed shortly.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies. It operates through various business units for accounting purposes, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading, Finance, Collateral Finance Corporation, Transcontinental Depository Services and Logistics. It is an authorized distributor of gold and silver coins for sovereign mints and various private mints. The sovereign mints include the United States Mint, the Australian (Perth) Mint and the Austrian Mint, among others.

