4Front Ventures Begins Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Chicago

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) announced that it has started to sell adult-use cannabis at its Chicago Mission dispensary.

In the first five days of adult use, the dispensary served over 2,300 customers, according to a company statement.

The Mission dispensary, located at 8554 S. Commercial Ave., is the only cannabis retail store on the city’s Southeast Side. It has served its neighborhood as a medical cannabis dispensary since 2017.

“2020 is when 4Front expects a sharp inflection in our revenue growth, owing to applying our battle-tested operational capabilities across a license portfolio representing a sizable addressable market. We anticipate this acceleration will be aided by a tailwind as the nascent markets we are in, such as Illinois and Massachusetts, begin to grow and mature. The jolt of energy provided by a great Mission South Shore opening is a terrific way to start the year,” 4Front CEO Joshua Rosen stated.