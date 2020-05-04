SEC Filings 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 1, 2020, 1ST>Constitution Bancorp (the \”Company\”) issued a press release reporting earnings and other financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the \”Press Release\”). A copy of the Press Release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 8.01 Other Events

In the Press Release, the Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company’s common stock, no par value per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on May 12, 2020.

The following risk factor supplements the Risk Factors previously disclosed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented in response intended to prevent its spread have adversely affected, and are likely to continue to adversely affect, our business, results of operations and financial condition, the ultimate impact of which will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict at this time.

The outbreak of a strain of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) originating from Wuhan, China has caused global disruption in the financial markets and our primary market is increasingly threatened by the potential spread of this virus. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak to be a global pandemic. The ultimate impact of COVID-19 is uncertain at this time, but the known effects of, and risks posed by, the pandemic are discussed below.

In response to public health concerns resulting from the pandemic, governments around the world have implemented a variety of precautionary measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including travel restrictions and bans, instructions to residents to practice social distancing, quarantine advisories, shelter-in-place orders and required closures of non-essential businesses. These government mandates have forced many of our customers and vendors, which are primarily located in northern and central New Jersey, communities along the New Jersey shore and the New York City metropolitan area, to seek government support in order to continue operating, to curtail drastically their service offerings or to cease operations entirely.

In addition, these measures have negatively affected, and may further affect, consumer sentiment and discretionary spending patterns, economies and financial markets, and our workforce, operations and customers. Among other measures, we have implemented work-from-home for our employees whose jobs can be performed remotely, provided employees who are not working remotely with appropriate protective equipment and supplies, adjusted branch hours and temporarily closed all of our branch lobbies, except on an appointment only basis. These changes in our operations in response to COVID-19 have impacted the way that we operate and conduct business, and may result in additional inefficiencies or delays, including additional costs related to business continuity initiatives, which cannot be avoided or alleviated through succession planning, employees working remotely or teleconferencing technologies. In recent weeks, the pandemic has also caused significant volatility in financial markets, including the market price of our common stock.

The immediate consequences of and responses to the pandemic, including the public health problems resulting from COVID-19 and precautionary measures instituted by governments and businesses to mitigate its spread, have raised the prospect of an extended global recession, which would adversely impact the businesses of our customers, clients, counterparties and service providers, as well as other market participants, and would further disrupt our operations. Other known impacts and anticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic include, but are not limited to, the following: