XLR Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:XLRM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS.

Story continues below

On November 30, 2020, Mr. Bryan Glass, our President and a sole director of the Company, resigned from both positions as part of his departure from the Company. Mr. Glass served as the President, Secretary and Treasurer and a member of our Board since November 30, 2018. This resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

On November 30, 2020, the board of directors appointed Mr. Michael Hill, as the sole director of the Company, and as interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The board of directors has agreed to compensate Mr. Hill at a rate of $25,000 per month during his interim service to the Company.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.

In reviewing the agreements included or incorporated by reference as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K, please remember that they are included to provide you with information regarding their terms and are not intended to provide any other factual or disclosure about the Company or the other parties to the agreements. The agreements may contain representations and warranties by each of the parties to the applicable agreement. These representations and warranties have been made solely for the benefit of the parties to the applicable agreement and accordingly, these representations and warranties may not describe the actual state of affairs as of the date they were made or at any other time. Additional information about the Company may be found elsewhere in this Current Report on Form 8-K and in our other public filings, which are available without charge through the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.