WHITING USA TRUST II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Whiting USA Trust II Exhibit

About WHITING USA TRUST II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II (the Trust) is a statutory trust. Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation (Whiting Oil and Gas) is the Trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the Trustee and Wilmington Trust, National Association is the Delaware Trustee of the Trust. The Trust was created to acquire and hold a term net profits interest (NPI) for the benefit of the Trust unitholders pursuant to a conveyance from Whiting Oil and Gas to the Trust. The term NPI is an interest in certain of Whiting Oil and Gas’ properties located the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions (the underlying properties). As of December 31, 2015, these oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 1,310 gross (383.3 net) producing oil and gas wells. The Permian Basin region is a hydrocarbon producing provinces in the continental United States. The underlying properties in the Rocky Mountains region are located in Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana.