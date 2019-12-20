U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On December 18, 2019, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (the “Company”), certain of its domestic subsidiaries and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan”) entered into an Eleventh Amendment to Credit Agreement (the “Amendment”), which amended the Credit Agreement previously entered into by the Company, certain of its domestic subsidiaries and JPMorgan on April 26, 2012 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”).
to the Amendment, among other changes, the following amendments to the Credit Agreement were made:
The foregoing description of the terms of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1. Exhibit A to the Amendment sets forth an amended and restated version of the Credit Agreement, as amended by the Amendment, marked to show the changes set forth in the Amendment.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 ex-10d1.htm EX-10.1 prts_ex10.1b Exhibit 10.1 ELEVENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT THIS ELEVENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”),…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS)
