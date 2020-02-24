Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On February 21, 2020, the underwriters in the Company’s previously announced firm commitment offering which closed on February 18, 2020, exercised their overallotment option and purchased 115,767 shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price of $6.50 per share, less the underwriters’ discount of $0.52 per share, resulting in net pricing of $5.98 per share.

A copy of the press release announcing the exercise of the overallotment option is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Exhibit 99.1 contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company, and includes cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release Dated February 24, 2020



About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.