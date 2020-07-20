Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 20, 2020, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with Roth Capital Partners, LLC (the “Agent”) to conduct an “at-the-market” equity offering program to which the Company may issue and sell, from time to time at its sole discretion, shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $7,000,000 (the “Shares”), through or to the Agent, as the Company’s sales agent.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, the Agent will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the Shares from time to time, based upon the Company’s instructions. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the Shares, and may, at any time, suspend the sale of the Shares under the Sales Agreement upon proper notice to the other party. The Sales Agreement will terminate upon the issuance and sale of all of the Shares through or to the Agent, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms.

The Company has provided the Agent with customary indemnification rights, and the Agent will be entitled to an aggregate fixed commission of 3.0% of the gross proceeds from Shares sold through the Agent under the Sales Agreement.

Sales of the Shares under the Sales Agreement will be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market offerings” as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including sales made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions, including on The Nasdaq Capital Market, at market prices or as otherwise agreed to with the Agent.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement set forth herein does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text thereof, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The Shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333­220181) filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 25, 2017, and declared effective on September 28, 2017 (the “Registration Statement”). A base prospectus relating to certain securities of the Company, including the Shares, was included with the Registration Statement. On July 20, 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to the offering of the Shares to the Sales Agreement.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

Item 9.01. Story continues below Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.