Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

On May 19, 2020, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the “Company”) received an additional delinquency notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”), the Company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq filing requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”). As previously disclosed, Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), in pertinent part, requires the Company to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company previously reported the receipt of prior notices of delinquency from Nasdaq, which related to the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30 and September 30, 2019 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As previously reported, on May 1, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq informing the Company that Nasdaq’s Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) had granted the Company’s request to remain listed on Nasdaq, subject to the Company filing all current and overdue quarterly and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before August 10, 2020.

On May 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its receipt of the Nasdaq letter. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Certain statements contained in this report and other materials the Company files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “budgeted,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “estimate,” “continue,” “outlook,” “forecast” or “future,” variations thereof or other similar statements. Please refer to the Company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for additional information concerning these and other uncertainties that could negatively impact the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise its forward-looking statements, except as required by law.