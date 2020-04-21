SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

As previously disclosed, on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq notified Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd., a Virginia corporation (the “Company”) that it did not comply with the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Price”) requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), was granted 180 calendar days, until July 22, 2019, to regain compliance. Subsequently, on July 23, 2019, the Company was provided an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, or until January 20, 2020, to demonstrate compliance. On January 21, 2020, the Company was notified of Nasdaq’s delist determination as it had not regained compliance. On January 28, 2020, the Company requested a hearing, which was held on February 27, 2020. On March 10, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) granted an exception to permit the Company to demonstrate compliance on or before May 8, 2020.

On April 17, 2020, the Company requested and received an extension to demonstrate its compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price requirement on or before July 23, 2020. The shares of the Company continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the condition listed above. The Company’s request was based on Nasdaq Issuer Notification 2020-2, which provides additional time to issuers to return to compliance with pricing related listing rules, including the Minimum Bid Price requirement.

The Company is diligently working to restructure its business towards more revenue generation and profitability increase. The Company also has the option to effect a reverse stock split if necessary. There can be no assurance either plan will allow the Company to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price requirement, or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.



About SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services. The Company conducts its business primarily through its subsidiaries in China (including Hong Kong), Australia, Canada, and the United States (New York and Los Angeles). The Company provides its shipping agency services in the People’s Republic of China through Sino-Global Shipping Agency Ltd. (Sino-China), which holds the licenses and permits to operate local shipping agency services in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s inland transportation management services are operated by its subsidiaries in China (including Hong Kong) and the United States.