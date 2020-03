Story continues below

About Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company conducts business through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB (the Bank) and SBI Mortgage Company (SBI). The Bank offers a range of deposit products and originates mortgages in its market of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and in other parts of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. SBI is engaged in the origination of mortgages not suitable for the Bank. SBI owns subsidiary companies that purchase real estate for investment purposes. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services. Personal services include mortgage lending and various other lending services, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Commercial services include commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services and deposit services.