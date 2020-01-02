SEC Filings SELECT BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

SELECT BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. As previously reported, on December 20, 2019, Select Bank & Trust Company (“Select Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Select Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a Branch Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Entegra Bank (“Entegra”), whereby Select Bank will assume the deposits and acquire the majority of the loans, property, equipment and other selected assets associated with three existing Entegra branch offices (the “Transaction”). The Company has prepared an investor presentation to provide additional information regarding the Transaction. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto. The information contained in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, will not be deemed to be “filed” for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor will such information or exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.



SELECT BANCORP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm1928448d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation Strategic Branch Acquisition January 2020

To view the full exhibit click here

About SELECT BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial and retail financial services to customers located in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. The Bank’s lending activities are oriented to the consumer/retail customer, as well as to the small-to-medium sized businesses located in central and eastern North Carolina. The Bank offers commercial, consumer and mortgage lending products. It originates construction loans for the purpose of acquisition, development and construction of both residential and commercial properties (ADC loans). The Bank’s deposits include savings, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account and money market deposits, time deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits.