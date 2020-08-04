PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

Joint Venture

On July 31, 2020, PennantPark Investment Corporation (the “Company”), and certain entities and managed accounts of the private credit investment manager of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP (“Pantheon”) entered into an amended and restated limited liability company agreement (the “LLC Agreement”) to co-manage a newly-formed joint venture, PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC (the “Joint Venture”).

Credit Facility Amendment

On July 31, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), PennantPark Investment Funding I, LLC (the “Borrower”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the unconsolidated Joint Venture, entered into an amendment (the “Credit Facility Amendment”) to the following documents governing the senior secured revolving credit facility (as amended, the “Credit Facility”): (i) the revolving credit and security agreement, with the lenders from time to time parties thereto, BNP Paribas, as administrative agent, the Company, as sponsor, the Joint Venture, as equityholder, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, as servicer, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, as collateral agent, and (ii) the purchase and sale agreement by and between the Borrower, as purchaser, and the Company, as seller.

The Credit Facility Amendment, among other things, reflects the acquisition of the equity interests in the Borrower by the Joint Venture and adopts ARRC-recommended LIBOR transition language.

The description above is only a summary of the material terms included in the LLC Agreement and the Credit Facility Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the LLC Agreement and the Credit Facility Amendment, filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, to this report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in Item 1.01 to this report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

On August 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the launch of the Joint Venture. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

