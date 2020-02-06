On February 4, 2020, PAR Technology Corporation (the “Company”) announced a proposed private offering of convertible unsecured senior notes (the “notes”) to qualified institutional buyers to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). On February 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of an upsized $105 million offering of the notes; a copy of the press release is included in Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The Company is furnishing the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, to comply with Regulation FD. Such information shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This Current Report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

