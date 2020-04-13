PACIFIC VENTURES GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation

On April 13, 2020, Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (the “Company”) effected a reverse split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its issued common stock in a ratio of 1-for-500, as previously approved by its shareholders and Board of Directors. The Company’s symbol will be appended with the letter “D” which will be removed in 20 business days, at which time the symbol will revert back to PACV. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 500 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock, par value $.0001 per share, will be converted into one (1) share of common stock, par value $.001 per share, reducing the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company’s authorized shares will remain unchanged at 900,000,000 (Nine Hundred Million). The new CUSIP number for the Shares will be 695042200.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares because they hold a number of pre-reverse stock split shares of the Company’s common stock not evenly divisible by 500, will have the number of post-reverse split shares of the Company’s common stock to which they are entitled rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares of the Company’s common stock. No stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Item 9.01 Exhibits.

3.1 Amendment to Articles of Incorporation



Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. Exhibit

About PACIFIC VENTURES GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., formerly American Eagle Group, Inc., offers solutions within the food, beverage, alcohol and hospitality industries. The Company is the trustor and beneficiary of Snobar Trust. Snobar Trust holds International Production Impex Corporation (IPIC). IPIC holds the rights of the liquor licenses to sell alcohol-infused ice cream and ice-pops products and trade names SnoBar. IPIC is a food and beverage, alcohol distribution company that is engaged in marketing products, such as SnoBar alcohol infused ice pops, and SnoBar alcohol infused ice cream and sorbet. The SnoBar ice pops are frozen alcohol beverage bars, similar to popsicles on a stick, but made with liquor, such as tequila and vodka. SnoBar ice pops are manufactured in approximately three flavors: Margarita, Cosmopolitan and Mojito. SnoBar ice creams are ice cream and sorbets that are distilled spirit cocktails containing approximately 20% liqueurs and liquors.