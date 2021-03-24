Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 24, 2021, Pacific Coast Oil Trust issued a press release announcing there will be no distribution payable in March 2021. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

to General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K and Securities and Exchange Commission Release No. 33-8176, the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 is not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, but is instead furnished for purposes of that instruction.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Press Release dated March 24, 2021.



Pacific Coast Oil Trust Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2110802d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution Pacific Coast Oil Trust The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties. The Underlying Properties consist of the proved developed reserves referred to as the Developed Properties and all other development potential on the Underlying Properties, which are referred to as the Remaining Properties. Production from the Developed Properties attributable to the Trust is produced from wells that, because they have already been drilled and require limited additional capital expenditures.