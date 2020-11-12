OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 12, 2020, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and recent corporate highlights. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.*
* The information in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 opntq3earningspressrel.htm EX-10.1 DocumentExhibit 10.1Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate UpdateSANTA MONICA,…
About OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.

