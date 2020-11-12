SEC Filings OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 12, 2020, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and recent corporate highlights. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.*

* The information in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description