Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates in two primary business segments: Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of checking and savings accounts, including Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, overdraft protection, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit and Individual Retirement Accounts. The Retail Banking segment also offers real estate and home equity financing, as well as consumer, automobile and home improvement loans. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of deposit and lending services to business customers. The Commercial Banking segment also offers various commercial loans for business, professional or agricultural needs. The commercial loans include loans for short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases and leasehold improvements, among others.