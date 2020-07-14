Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 14, 2020, Nxt-ID, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), closed a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) of (i) an aggregate of 3,778,513 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”); (ii) pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 734,965 shares of Common Stock (the “Pre-Funded Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.01 per share, subject to customary adjustments thereunder (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”); (iii) warrants, with a term of five (5) years exercisable immediately upon issuance, to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,579,718 shares of Common Stock (the “Registered Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, subject to customary adjustments thereunder (the “Registered Warrants”); and (iv) warrants, with a term of five and one-half (5.5) years first exercisable six (6) months after issuance, to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,750,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Unregistered Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.65 per share, subject to customary adjustments thereunder (the “Unregistered Warrants”), for gross proceeds of $1,864,517.76, before deducting any offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for working capital, new product initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 10, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as amended on July 13, 2020, on July 10, 2020, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with two (2) accredited investors (“Investors”) providing for the issuance of the Shares, the Pre-Funded Warrants, the Registered Warrants and the Unregistered Warrants (the “Purchase Agreement”). The Shares, the Pre-Funded Warrants, the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares, the Registered Warrants and the Registered Warrant Shares are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s currently effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228624), which was initially filed with the SEC on November 30, 2018 and was declared effective on December 12, 2018 (the “Shelf Registration Statement”). The Company filed the prospectus supplement to the Shelf Registration Statement with the SEC on July 13, 2020. to the Purchase Agreement, the Unregistered Warrants were issued to the Investors in a concurrent private placement transaction to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company’s future activities, or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, except as required by law.



About Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is focused on products, solutions and services for security on mobile devices. The Company’s core technologies consist of those that support digital payments, biometric identification, encryption, sensors and miniaturization. It has three lines of business: mobile commerce (m-commerce), primarily through the application of secure digital payment technologies; biometric access control applications, and Department of Defense contracting. It intends to use its core biometric facial and voice recognition algorithms to develop security applications (both cloud based and locally hosted) that can be used for companies, as well as individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the United States Department of Defense. Its offerings include Wocket, a physical electronic smart wallet; the NXT Smartcard, a standalone smartcard; Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology, and 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist facial recognition products.