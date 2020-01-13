NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 nstg-ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1NanoString Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and FY 2019— FY19 Product and Service Revenue of $103.7 million,…
About NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)
NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company operates in the segment of development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. Its nCounter Analysis System is an automated, multi-application, digital detection and counting system, which directly profiles hundreds of molecules simultaneously using a barcoding technology. It markets systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories for use in understanding fundamental biology, and to clinical laboratories and medical centers for diagnostic use. Its molecular diagnostic product Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay provides an assessment of a patient’s risk of recurrence for breast cancer.