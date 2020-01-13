SEC Filings NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

In connection with its participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, NanoString Technologies, Inc. announced on January 12, 2020 certain preliminary results at and for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the attached Exhibit 99.1 are furnished to, but not filed with, the SEC.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

to the rules and regulations of the SEC, Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to have been furnished to, but not filed with, the SEC.