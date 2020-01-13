NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
In connection with its participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, NanoString Technologies, Inc. announced on January 12, 2020 certain preliminary results at and for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the attached Exhibit 99.1 are furnished to, but not filed with, the SEC.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
to the rules and regulations of the SEC, Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to have been furnished to, but not filed with, the SEC.
NanoString Technologies Inc Exhibit
About NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company operates in the segment of development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. Its nCounter Analysis System is an automated, multi-application, digital detection and counting system, which directly profiles hundreds of molecules simultaneously using a barcoding technology. It markets systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories for use in understanding fundamental biology, and to clinical laboratories and medical centers for diagnostic use. Its molecular diagnostic product Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay provides an assessment of a patient’s risk of recurrence for breast cancer.

