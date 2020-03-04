SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 4, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it issued a video letter to its shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Walter Klemp,>which includes an update on its current activities and corporate strategy.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated March 4, 2020

99.2 Shareholder Letter 2020 Public Corporate Presentation