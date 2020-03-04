MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 4, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it issued a video letter to its shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Walter Klemp,>which includes an update on its current activities and corporate strategy.
A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Press Release dated March 4, 2020
99.2 Shareholder Letter 2020 Public Corporate Presentation
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exh991-pressreleaseshareho.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 Moleculin Issues Video Shareholder LetterHOUSTON,…
About MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Annamycin is a Phase II clinical-stage anthracycline and liposome formulated anthracycline that has been designed to eliminate cardiotoxicity and avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms. It has over two other drug development projects in progress, one involving a portfolio of small molecules, which it refers to as the WP1066 Portfolio, focused on the modulation of key oncogenic transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer, and the WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer in general, and glioblastoma. As of September 30, 2016, it had not generated any revenue from its operations.

