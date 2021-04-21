MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. OTHER EVENTS.

On March 19, 2021, a Complaint was filed against the Company, Jim Mueller, John Mueller, MachNV, LLC, Acres Cultivation, Paris Balaouras, Dimitri Deslis, ATG Holdings, LLC and Curaleaf, Inc. (collectively, the “Defendants”) by DGMD Real Estate Investments, LLC, ARMPRO, LLC, Zhang Springs LV, LLC, Prodigy Holdings, LLC and Green Organics, LLC (collectively, the “Plaintiffs”) in the District Court of Clark County, Nevada.

In the Complaint, the Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants: (i) intended to fraudulently obtain money from the Plaintiffs in order to put that money towards the Acres dispensary and to make Acres look more appealing to potential buyers as well as pay off Defendants’ agents, and (ii) the Defendants acted together in order to find investors to invest money into the Acres and MJ Holdings “Investment Schemes”, and (iii) the Defendants intended to fraudulently obtain Plaintiffs’ money for the purpose of harming the Plaintiffs to benefit the Defendants, and (iv) the Defendants committed unlawful fraudulent misrepresentation in the furtherance of the agreement to defraud the Plaintiffs. The Plaintiffs allege that damages are in excess of $15,000.

As the complaint pleads only the statutory minimum of damages, the Company is unable to estimate the potential exposure, if any, resulting from this matter but believes it is without merit as to liability and otherwise deminimis as to damages. Thus, the Company does not expect this matter to have a material effect on the Company’s consolidated financial position or its results of operations. The Company will vigorously defend itself against this action and has filed an appropriate and timely answer to the Complaint including a lengthy and comprehensive series of affirmative defenses and liability and damage avoidances.

