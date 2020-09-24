MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

From 1987 to present, Mr. Moyle served as Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Cal-Vegas, Ltd, a hotel management company and its parent company, Thirty-Eight Street, Inc. The former is focused on hotel management and the latter on providing accounting and bookkeeping services. From 1999 to present, Mr. Moyle served as Founder and Chief Operating Officer of VHGI, Inc., f/k/a Vantage Hospitality Group, Inc (“VHGI”). In late 2016, VHGI along with an affiliate, sold its approximately 1,400 franchisee/member Hotel Brands and operations to Red Lion Hotel Corporation (“RLH Corp”), a publicly traded company. Mr. Moyle became an Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of RLH Corp through the transition and held this post for approximately two years. Mr. Moyle remains a consultant to RLH Corp. Mr. Moyle also serves as the Managing Partner and President of The Country Club of Coral Springs, an 18-hole, par 71 Championship Golf Course and Country Club located in Coral Springs, FL. Mr. Moyle has held several volunteer posts for the City of Coral Springs, FL, including Chairman of the Board for the Economic Development Foundation, Vice Chair of the Community Redevelopment Authority and twice Chair of the Charter Review Committee. Mr. Moyle has also served as a member of the board of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, both State and Broward County (Fort Lauderdale) and is a past Co-Chair of the Tourism Committee of the Broward Workshop. Prior to founding Cal-Vegas, Mr. Moyle practiced law for 18 years in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Mr. Moyle holds a Bachelor’s degree from Salisbury State University, Salisbury, MD and Juris Doctor from the Shepard Broad School of Law at Nova Southeastern University, FL where he was recognized as a Distinguished Alumni of the Year and is a former treasurer and president of the alumni association. Mr. Moyle also holds a Certified Hotel Administrator accreditation via the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Education Institute.