MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of MJ Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) elected a new director, David C. Dear, effective as of October 1, 2020.

From 2015 to the present, David C. Dear has served as the President of Newgrass Brewing Company as well as the Managing Member for Hudson Phoenix, LLC, a property management company. From 2011-2015, Mr. Dear served as an economic development consultant for Industrial Recruiting. Prior to that, Mr. Dear served in several different roles, such as grant administrator, data processing manager, county finance director and county manager/administrator with local government administrations. Mr. Dear currently serves as the Board Chairman for the local government Federal Credit Union of Raleigh, NC as well as a director on the Board of Trustees of the North Carolina State Retirement Systems. Mr. Dear received his Bachelor of Sciences degree in Accounting with a minor in Finance from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

On September 15, 2020, the Company entered into a Board of Directors Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Mr. Dear (the “Director”). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Director shall provide services to the Company as a member of the Board of Directors for a period of not less than one year. The Director shall receive compensation as follows: (i) Fifteen Thousand and no/100 dollars ($15,000.00), paid in four (4) equal installments on the last calendar day of each quarter, and (ii) Fifteen Thousand (15,000) shares of the Company’s common stock on the last calendar day of each quarter. The Agreement for the Director is effective as of October 1, 2020.