Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 Other Events

On June 22, 2020, Middlefield Banc Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® stock index, effective after the U. S. stock market opens on Monday, June 29, 2020, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 5, 2020.

