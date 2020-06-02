MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MTNB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to use a slide presentation in connection with a conference to take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 and thereafter at various conferences and investor meetings. The slide presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibits are being furnished with this report:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Slide Presentation, dated June 2, 2020.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

About MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of product and development candidates, with an initial focus on serious fungal and bacterial infections. Its cochleate delivery technology platform is designed for the targeted delivery of pharmaceuticals directly to the site of infection or inflammation. Its MAT 2203 is an oral formulation of a spectrum anti-fungal drug called amphotericin B, which uses its cochleate delivery technology. Its MAT2501 is an orally administered, encochleated formulation of the spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic amikacin, which may be used to treat different types of multidrug-resistant bacteria, including non-tubercular mycobacterial infections (NTM), as well as various multidrug-resistant gram negative and intracellular bacterial infections.