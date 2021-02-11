LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Standard; Transfer of Listing

On February 5, 2021, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating that Nasdaq has determined that for ten (10) consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, LM Funding has regained compliance with the Min Bid Price Listing Rule and the matter is closed.

