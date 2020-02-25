Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 25, 2020, Libbey Inc. issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information furnished with this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

d) Exhibits:

LIBBEY INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_165999.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_165999.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LIBBEY INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 ANNUAL OUTLOOK Full-year net cash provided by operating activities increases $26.6 million driving $40.5 million of incremental Free Cash Flow for the year TOLEDO,…

About Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Libbey Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Latin America, including glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have an end market destination outside of Latin America. The EMEA segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in EMEA. The Other segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Asia Pacific.