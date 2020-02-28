LANDEC CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LNDC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02(e)(1) describing the approval of certain modifications to the performance criteria and structure for cash bonuses that may be awarded to employees of the Company and its subsidiary, Curation Foods, Inc. Except as specifically noted above, this Amendment No. 1 does not amend any other item of the Original Report or purport to provide an update or discussion of any developments at the Company subsequent to the filing date of the Original Report. This Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Report.
Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry. The Food Export segment is engaged in the purchase and sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asia. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans, and non-hyaluronan (HA) products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic and other markets.