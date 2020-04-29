Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant
Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products in approximately 100 countries with sales in Europe and North America. It offers its customers a portfolio of products that include over 40 different TiO2 pigment grades under the Kronos brand. It offers its products to domestic and international paint, plastics, decorative laminate and paper manufacturers. It sells and provides technical services for its products in over three end-use markets, which include coatings, plastics and paper. It produces TiO2 in over two crystalline forms, including rutile and anatase. Its TiO2 is used in a range of cosmetic and personal care products, such as skin cream, lipstick, eye shadow and toothpaste, and also found in food products, such as candy and confectionaries, and in pet foods.