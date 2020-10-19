INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 15, 2020, Mike Paxton, the Intrusion Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary and a director, informed the Board of Directors that he would be resigning his officer positions with the Company. He will continue to serve in these roles through the end of the year or until his successor has been duly appointed, and as director thereafter. A press release to this effect was released on October 19, 2020, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Intrusion Inc. issued a press releases on October 19, 2020, announcing that it is actively engaged in a search process to expand its executive team in support of its growth strategy centered on its revolutionary INTRUSION Shield™ solutions. Intrusion is looking to engage a new Vice President of Sales and a Vice President of IT as well as replacing long-time executive, Michael L. Paxton in his role as Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements And Exhibits

99.1 “INTRUSION Seeks to Fill Key Executive Positions to Drive Growth.” Press Release Issued by Intrusion Inc. on October 19, 2020.



INTRUSION INC Exhibit

About INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (Intrusion) develops, markets and supports a range of entity identification, data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Company’s product families include TraceCop, which is for identity discovery and disclosure and consists of a database of worldwide Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, and Savant, which is a data mining product for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The Company markets and distributes its products to end users, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and distributors. The Company’s end user customers include the United States federal government entities, local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. The Company also offers a range of services, including design and configuration, project planning, training, installation and maintenance.