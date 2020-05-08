SEC Filings INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

The following information is furnished under Item 2.02, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition” and Item 7.01 “Regulation FD Disclosure”. This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On February 27, 2020, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. on certain terms and conditions (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, the Company is presenting certain financial information, some of which has not been previously disclosed publicly by the Company, as set forth in the excerpt from the presentation furnished on Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The presentation excerpt includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are measurements of operational performance that are not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, Net Income. These measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or in insolation of, financial data prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by the Company’s management when evaluating results of operations and cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the non-GAAP measures also provide users of the financial statements with additional and useful comparisons of current results of operations and cash flows with past periods.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation Excerpt