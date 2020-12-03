HIGHWATER ETHANOL, LLC (OTCMKTS:HEOL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On December 1, 2020, William Garth resigned from his position on the board of governors of Highwater Ethanol, LLC (the "Company"). Mr. Garth did not resign his position because of a disagreement with the Company.

