HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(d) On April 16, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), on the recommendation of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, appointed Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, 59, as a director of the Company, effective as of June 9, 2020, and appointed Mr. Mathiesen to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee effective as of such date.

Mr. Mathiesen has served as Director and Audit Committee Chair of Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SNBP), a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for pancreatic diseases, since 2015, and was appointed Vice Chair and Lead Independent Director in March 2020. Mr. Mathiesen has also served as Director and Audit Committee Chair of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NMTC), a publicly traded medical technology company providing neuromodulation continuous EEG monitoring and treatment solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy and other nerve related disorders, since 2017, and eNeura, Inc., a privately held medical technology company providing therapy for both acute treatment and prevention of migraine, from 2018 to 2020.

Mr. Mathiesen served as Advisor to the CEO of Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation, a privately held global leader in the biosynthetic development and production of cannabinoids and their derivatives for consumer and pharmaceutical products, from October 2019 to December 2019, and served as Chief Financial Officer from March 2019 to October 2019. Mr. Mathiesen previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., which was acquired by NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) in January 2020, a publicly-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cardiometabolic disorders, from 2015 to 2018, and as Chief Financial Officer of Sunshine Heart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), a publicly-held early-stage medical device company, from 2011 to 2015. Mr. Mathiesen received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of South Dakota and is a Certified Public Accountant. The Board believes that Mr. Mathiesen is qualified to serve as director based on his background in a broad range of responsibilities in financial and operational roles, including manufacturing, quality and procurement, in addition to traditional CFO roles in organizations with operations in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia.

There is no understanding or arrangement between Mr. Mathiesen and any other person to which Mr. Mathiesen was selected as a director. Mr. Mathiesen does not have any family relationship with any director, executive officer or person nominated or chosen by us to become a director or executive officer.

The full text of the press release issued in connection with Mr. Mathiesen appointment to the Board is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

As previously reported, on March 23, 2020, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

On April 17, 2020, the Company received a second letter from Nasdaq stating that, due to conditions resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, Nasdaq has suspended the compliance period for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement through June 30, 2020. Accordingly, Nasdaq notified the Company on April 17, 2020 that it now has until December 3, 2020 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The Company can regain compliance, either during the suspension period or during the compliance period resuming after the suspension, by evidencing compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days