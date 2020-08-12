HARBOR DIVERSIFIED, INC. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On August 10, 2020, Harbor Diversified, Inc. (theCompany”) held a virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

On July 2, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 54,863,305 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) outstanding and 4,000,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Shares”) outstanding. The Series C Shares are convertible into 16,500,000 shares of the Common Stock, and are generally authorized to vote with the Common Stock on an as-converted basis. At the Annual Meeting, 31,034,294 shares of the Common Stock and 4,000,000 shares of the Series C Shares were present virtually or represented by proxy.

The following table sets forth the final results of the voting for the proposal voted upon at the Annual Meeting:

Election of Directors: The election of three directors to serve until their respective successors are elected and qualified, or until their respective earlier deaths, resignations or removals. The Company’s stockholders elected the directors by the following votes:

     38,379,346        9,154,948        —  

Notwithstanding that the Company is currently required to file certain reports and information with the Securities and Exchange Commission to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, the Company does not have a class of securities registered to Section 12 of the Exchange Act. As a result, the Company is not required to comply with, and does not intend to follow, certain disclosure requirements typically applicable to public reporting companies, including the requirement to file proxy statements, information statements, tender offer disclosures, and beneficial ownership filings.

About HARBOR DIVERSIFIED, INC. (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Biosciences, Inc. (Harbor Biosciences), formerly Harbor Diversified Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of products for the treatment of diseases that typically onset with age. It is primarily focused on the development of a series of hormone-related sterols that are derived from the human adrenal metabolome. The Company is development-stage company with two product candidates: Apoptone (HE3235) in patients with late-stage prostate cancer, and Triolex (HE3286) in obese type-2 diabetes mellitus patients. The Company focuses on the development of synthetic sterol derivatives derived from the human 19-carbon steroid scaffold of the mammalian sterol metabolome. It has conducted clinical trials with its drug development candidates, which include Apoptone (HE3235); Triolex (HE3286); Neumune (HE2100), for the treatment of sepsis, and HE2000, for the prevention of opportunistic infections in immune-suppressed patients.

