HARBOR DIVERSIFIED, INC. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On August 10, 2020, Harbor Diversified, Inc. (the“Company”) held a virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

On July 2, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 54,863,305 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) outstanding and 4,000,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Shares”) outstanding. The Series C Shares are convertible into 16,500,000 shares of the Common Stock, and are generally authorized to vote with the Common Stock on an as-converted basis. At the Annual Meeting, 31,034,294 shares of the Common Stock and 4,000,000 shares of the Series C Shares were present virtually or represented by proxy.

The following table sets forth the final results of the voting for the proposal voted upon at the Annual Meeting:

Election of Directors: The election of three directors to serve until their respective successors are elected and qualified, or until their respective earlier deaths, resignations or removals. The Company’s stockholders elected the directors by the following votes:

38,379,346 9,154,948 —

Notwithstanding that the Company is currently required to file certain reports and information with the Securities and Exchange Commission to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, the Company does not have a class of securities registered to Section 12 of the Exchange Act. As a result, the Company is not required to comply with, and does not intend to follow, certain disclosure requirements typically applicable to public reporting companies, including the requirement to file proxy statements, information statements, tender offer disclosures, and beneficial ownership filings.