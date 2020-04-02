GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY (TSE:AUM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

10.1 Short-Term Loan Agreement dated March 30, 2020 between Golden Minerals Company and Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P.



Golden Minerals Co Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2014357d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 SHORT-TERM LOAN AGREEMENT Dated as of March 30,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY (TSE:AUM)

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. Its two segments include its Velardena Properties in Mexico and non-revenue producing activities, including exploration, construction and general and administrative activities. It focuses on evaluating and searching for mining opportunities in North America (including Mexico) with high precious metal grades with near term prospects of mining, and particularly properties within haulage distances of its Velardena Properties, which may include the Santa Maria Mine, the Santa Rosa vein or the Rodeo property.