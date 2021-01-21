GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LTD (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

ITEM 5.03 AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OR BYLAWS; CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR

On January 20, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders to amend and restate the Company’s Bylaws and approved and adopted the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (the “ Amended and Restated Bylaws ”). The Amended and Restated Bylaws became effective immediately upon their adoption. In primary part, the Amended and Restated Bylaws changed the minimum and maximum number of directors.

The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be a complete statement of the terms of such document and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Global Technologies, Ltd



GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex3-1.htm Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LTD (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Global Technologies Ltd is the provider of Information Technology solutions. The Company is the distributor and warranty agent of Dell products in Papua New Guinea (PNG) including Dell desktops, laptops, servers and storage. Additional products available include NCR ATM Banking Solutions, VoIP and a range of brands for hardware, software, consumables and antivirus solutions. The Company also offers consultation, design, supply, implementation and maintenance for network and communications solutions. The Company designs LAN/WAN data network, IP telephony, Wireless networks, VPNs, Security solutions, Storage Area Networks and Structured Cabling systems as per the customers’ requirement. The Company through its subsidiary Global Internet Ltd, offers a range of products and services to do business, online.