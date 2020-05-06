SEC Filings GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 7.01 On May 6, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it will merge two of its channels, Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV, under one new network brand, Kartoon Channel, which is anticipated to launch on June 15, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth in such filing.



Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts. The Company owns a portfolio of original children’s entertainment that is targeted at toddlers to teens, including Baby Genius, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Stan Lee’s Mighty 7.