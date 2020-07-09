Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 2, 2020, Garrison Capital Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved two proposals. The issued and outstanding shares of stock of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting consisted of 16,049,352 shares of common stock outstanding on the record date, May 6, 2020. The final voting results from the Annual Meeting were as follows:

Proposal 1. To elect one Class II director of the Company who will serve until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualifies.

Proposal 2. To ratify the selection of RSM US LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

