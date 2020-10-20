First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND Exhibit

EX-99 2 exhibit_3-1.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS As Amended and Restated on October 19,…

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign (including emerging markets) high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase. The Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities are referred to as high-yield or junk bonds. The Fund holds interest in various sectors, such as basic industry, healthcare, capital goods, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, energy, leisure, insurance, technology and electronics, transportation and financial services. The Fund’s investment advisor is First Trust Advisors L.P.