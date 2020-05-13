Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 11, 2020, Bryan J. Wright resigned as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and voluntarily terminated his employment with Ferrellgas, Inc. (the “General Partner”), the general partner of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and a general partner of Ferrellgas, L.P. (together with Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., the “Company”) to pursue other opportunities. Effective as of that date, Mr. Wright ceased to serve in all capacities previously held with (i) the General Partner, (ii) Ferrellgas GP II, LLC and Ferrellgas GP III, LLC, each a general partner of Ferrellgas, L.P., and (iii) the Company and its subsidiaries, including Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and Ferrellgas Finance Corp.

