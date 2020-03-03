Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.’s (the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) adopted an amendment to the Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Company, effective February 25, 2020, implementing majority voting in uncontested director elections. This description of the amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of Amendment No. 1 to the Amended and Restated Bylaws filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto.

On February 25, 2020, the Company held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in New York, New York. As of December 3, 2019, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were a total of 47,556,807 shares of common stock of the Company (“Common Stock”) outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, 39,934,479 shares of Common Stock were represented in person or by proxy and, therefore, a quorum was present.

The shareholders of the Company voted on the following items at the Annual Meeting.

