Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 29, 2020, the board of directors of Enviva Partners GP, LLC, the general partner of Enviva Partners, LP (the “Partnership”), approved and adopted the First Amendment (the “First Amendment”) to the Enviva Partners, LP Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”). Effective January 29, 2020, the First Amendment (i) increased the number of common units of the Partnership that may be delivered with respect to awards under the LTIP by 68,972 common units (which brings the total number of common units that may be delivered under the LTIP to 2,450,000 common units); (ii) updated the tax withholding provision of the LTIP; and (iii) extended the term of the LTIP until January 29, 2030.

A description of the material terms of the LTIP was included in an amendment to the Partnership’s Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2015. In addition, the foregoing description of the First Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the First Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

About Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP is a producer of wood pellets. The Company, through its interests in Enviva, LP and Enviva GP, LLC, supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators under long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets. The Company loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and ultimately loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to its Northern European customers. The Company owns and operates approximately six production plants in the Southeastern United States that have a combined wood pellet production capacity of approximately 2.3 million metric tons per year (MTPY). Wood pellets are exported from a deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida under long-term contracts.