ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

In light of public health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and recent governmental actions, the Board of Directors of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) amended the Company’s Bylaws primarily to permit the Company to hold a meeting of the shareholders by means of remote communication in lieu of, or in addition to, a physically located meeting.

This description of the amendments to the Bylaws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws filed as Exhibit 3.1(ii) to this Report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

3.1(ii) Amended and Restated Bylaws dated April 22, 2020.



ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ Exhibit

EX-3.2 2 ea120937ex3-2_elitepharma.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS Exhibit 3.1(ii) AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products. The Company develops and manufactures generic products, products using controlled-release drug technology, products utilizing abuse deterrent technologies, and it develops and markets generic controlled-release and abuse deterrent pharmaceutical products. Its segments include Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA’s) for generic products and New Drug Applications (NDA’s) for branded products. The Company owns approximately six different approved ANDA’s. The Company’s product, SequestOx, is an immediate-release Oxycodone Hydrochloride containing sequestered Naltrexone, which incorporates five milligram, 10 milligram, 15 milligram, 20 milligram and 30 milligram doses of oxycodone into capsules. SequestOx is used for the management of moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate.